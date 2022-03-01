PPRCV open registration for volunteers thru Tagbilaran, Talibon dioceses

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Civic spirited youths whose hearts yearn for a clean and honest election – can now register as volunteers of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) who will be part of the May 9 elections.

Fr. Warli Salise and Fr. Pepe Gupita are the designated heads of the PPCRV in the Diocese of Tagbilaran and Diocese of Talibon, respectively.

Fr, Salise said in the Diocese of Tagbilaran a total of 116 point persons were already identified to spearhead the activities of the PPCRV in the 58 parishes, excluding the parishes under the Diocese of Talibon.

He urged volunteers to register at their respective parishes. Each of the election  precincts will have at least one PPCRV volunteer

The main duties of PPCRV are to conduct Voters’ Education and to do poll watching on Election Day.

The third duty which is being supervised by the National Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) is the supervision in the conduct of the random manual audit

As a kick start activity of PPCRV volunteers, a training of trainers was conducted with Maila Villanueva, the national chair of PPCRV as the resource person.

