Bohol braces for fuel price hike

Topic |  
March 7, 2022
March 7, 2022

Bohol braces for fuel price hike

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Boholanos are bracing for the biggest increase in the prices of petroleum products amid the worsening war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia being the second biggest oil supplier in the world.

A highly placed source told the Chronicle that the fuel price increase will be unbelievably increased by P5.50 per liter for diesel and P3.80 per liter for gasoline.

The price hike is expected to be effective by 12 midnight on Tuesday this week.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

A fuel distributor confirmed this last night while he assured the sufficient supply of petroleum products available at gasoline pumping stations.

“There is no need for the public to panic,” he said while citing the inevitable price hike as affected by the worsening attempt of Russia to seize Ukraine.

The fuel supply remains sufficient until its latest inventory.

The present prices in city gas stations stand at P65 per liter for unleaded gasoline and P57.90 for diesel.

Once the new price takes effect on Tuesday,  diesel will be sold at P63.40 per liter while gasoline price will reach P68.80 per liter.

RUSSIA: NO 2 FUEL SUPPLIER

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The country’s fuel supply is 100% vulnerable to the impending scarcity of fuel supply.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

With the embargo in place, the time may come that they can no longer supply fuel. : Likewise, Russia has a shorter distance to Japan, Korea or Singapore, where the crude oil is stored for export to the Philippines as a finished product.

Because of the Ukraine crisis,  the supply has to go on a long route to the Middle East, with the logistical problems compounding the shipping industry, there will eventually be a shortage of fuel supply in the coming weeks or months.

The government’s assurance for steady supply is just to stop the public from panicking.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“There will really be a shortage of fuel supply in the coming days,” a gasoline distributor told the Chronicle.

He said in a market-driven economy dictated by the supply and demand factors, prices will escalate once fuel supply is reduced  due to sanctions affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict,

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The only way to lessen the impact on fuel prices, there should be an intervention in the OPSF to be imposed by the Duterte administration or a ramp-up in production levels should be imposed by OPEC.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Albur’s No. 1 most wanted falls for rape of minor in Davao de Oro

After 11 years in hiding, the No. 1 most wanted person in the town of Alburquerque was arrested by police…

Balilihan man accused of killing wife’s lover surrenders to police

A man accused of killing his estranged wife’s lover along a national highway in Balilihan town has surrendered to authorities…

Lacson: Don’t vote corrupt public officials

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The public should be discerning enough not…

CEBECO sends 107-strong team to help restore Bohol’s storm-hit power lines

The Cebu Electric Cooperative (CEBECO) has sent a 107-strong team to Bohol to assist the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 2…

Fire guts Anda public market, leaves P5 million damages

A blaze gutted the public market of Anda town at dawn on Sunday, leaving P5 million worth of property damages.…

Man killed out of ‘jealousy’ along nat’l highway in Balilihan

A 52-year-old man was hacked dead out of alleged jealousy at a national highway in Balilihan town. Victim Jonathan Mancha…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply