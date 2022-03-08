Lacson: Don’t vote corrupt public officials

LACSON’S PLANS FOR BOHOL. Senator Ping Lacson met with Governor Art Yap and several other officials in a developmental meeting. | File Photo

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The public should be discerning enough not to vote for public officials known to be corrupt.

This was the call issued by presidential bet Senator Ping Lacson yesterday when he launched his weekly radio program over DYRD.

He said “huwag natin iboto ang mga magnanakaw sa gobyierno natin,” citing that these people are considered the biggest disaster in governance.

Sen. Lacson who has been consistent in his anti-graft expose’ at the Senate said voters should be watchful on candidates who spend much to buy their votes in the coming elections.

“These are the people who will steal funds from coffers to recoup their election expenditures,” he stressed.

He was also specific on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in cahoots with contractors.

Sen Lacson likewise said that part of his advocacy is to increase the funds allocated to the Local Government Units to finance projects approved by the Regional Development Council

For his part, Jagna Mayor Joseph Ranola, provincial chair of Partido Reporma said the support group campaigning for Senator Lacson in the province has reached the municipalities.

Sen. Lacson’s radio program “Partido Reporma” anchored by retired Gen. Edgardo Ingking and broadcaster Tonton Aniscal is heard every Saturday, 12:30 to 1:30 in the afternoon.