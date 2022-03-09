Cost of power facility damages to be passed on to consumers – Bohol DUs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The electric end-users in the province will definitely face the brunt of the cost of damages of powerlines managed by the three distribution utilities (DUs) in the province as they (DUs) are set to recover their losses.

A steep hike on power monthly billing triggered by super typhoon ‘Odette’s is expected to hit consumers as the biggest losers when DUs start to bill in March 2022 due to the use of diesel in generating power of power barge 104 in Ubay town and Bohol Diesel Plant in Tagbilaran City.

This came as the Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) and Bohol Electric Cooperative I and II bared that damages of their powerlines in their respective area of coverage toppled by super typhoon on December 16, 2021, is to be passed onto the consumers.

Representatives of the DUs, who attended the press briefing on Thursday called by provincial administrator Atty. Kathyrin Pioquinto, bared their respective cost of damages.

Boheco I representative Algerico Siga said that the estimate of Boheco I damages amounted to P344 million. Representative of Boheco II said its damages have been estimated at P545 million, the biggest among the three DUs.

General manager Paul Almedilla said that the BLCI incurred an estimate of P22 million. Hence, the total of the three DUs is assessed to be P911 million.

But the “pass on scheme” as allowed by law may not be implemented immediately by the DUs.

The DUs said that the recovery of the losses is still subject to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) policies and procedures. Each of them (DUs) should file separately their respective application and report of damages as a matter of policy.

Boheco II reported that as of February 23, 2022, it already restored some1,168 lateral lines out of 1,248 damaged or 94%. Only President Carlos P. Garcia’s damaged power poles are not restored yet.

There are a total of 9,257 toppled poles —- 8,055 lateral and 1,248 backbone lines. A total of 35,762 out of the 45,109 lateral lines have been energized.

BLCI, on the other hand, said it has energized some 22,618 households or 97%, except 612 (residential) households still to be connected.

Meanwhile, Boheco II announced in its FB post that the billing for February 2022 would cost the consumer P19.2902/kilowatt-hour due to the use of diesel to fuel power barge 104 moored in Ubay town and Bohol Diesel Plant in Tagbilaran City prior to the re-connection of geothermal from Leyte.

The period covered in this high rate of power commenced on January 03, 2022, up to January 25, 2022, and from January 26 to February 09, 2022, Boheco II said. It said that the residential power billing will be paid on March 2022. (rvo)