BOHECO 1 confident it will hit target completion date with help of electric coops

The Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 1 expressed confidence that with the help of engineers and linemen from power distributors in other localities they will complete the restoration of typhoon-hit power lines by April.

BOHECO 1 spokesperson Alergico Siga said they have been getting assistance from sister electric cooperatives in Cebu, Letye and Samar which have deployed hundreds of linemen to the Bohol.  

On Sunday, the Cebu Electric Cooperatives 1, 2 and 3 sent a 107-strong team to the province.

Siga said the Leyte Electric Cooperatives 5 and Samar Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2 had also earlier deployed over 100 personnel to Bohol.

More are expected to arrive in the following weeks.

“The following weeks siguro, hopefully duna tay additional na augmentation gikan sa lain pa natong sister coop or gikan sa CEBECO kay dako-dako pa g’yud ang atong trabahounon for restoration,” Siga said.  

BOHECO 1 has already appealed to the management of the electric cooperatives to extend their stay in Bohol.

Siga added that the arrival of augmentation teams from various provinces was already taken into consideration by BOHECO 1 when they came up with their target completion date.

“Gi-consider na nato daan na duna tay augmentation sa atong manpower so kung wala lay mga kakulian, maningkamot ta na mahuman ta sa atong restoration process sa atong timeline na gi provide,” he said.

Based on data issued by BOHECO 1 on Wednesday, they have restored power to 45 percent of the households in their franchise area.

BOHECO 1 has restored power to 71,717 out of 157,060 households that have been cut off from the grid due to Typhoon “Odette.” (AD)

