Fire razes two-story house in Bilar

Topic |  
March 28, 2022
March 28, 2022

Fire razes two-story house in Bilar

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A fire which erupted on Saturday afternoon razed a two-story house which was left unattended in Bilar town.  

No one was injured during the incident but the blaze left P50,000 in property damages at the residence which was made of light materials, said FO1 Arnold Tutas of the Bilar Fire Station.

According to Tutas, the fire started due to an open flame, used to cook rice which then spread throughout the house owned by one Angelo Oppus.

“Samot na karon na init ang panahon unya base sa imbestigasyon, naglung-ag didto unya pag bungkag sa nilung-ag wa bobui ang baga. Kadtong abuhan pud nila kahoy ra pud, pagpag siguro adto naay mga baga na nilagpot,” said Tutas.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

No one was inside the house when the fire started.

Tutas added that the fire erupted at 3:26 p.m. but the Bilar Fire Station was notified of the incident at past 3:40 a.m.

The fire had already completely burned down the house when authorities arrived at the scene.

“Walay signal didto, nagrelay-relay pa ang mensahe. Among nadawat diri text ra so amo pang gi-verify. Ang ni-text namo di pa gyud residente didto,” he said. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LTO ‘just doing job’, says Caindec as agency draws flak for hundreds of arrests in Bohol

The Land Transportation Office is just fulfilling its mandate to enforce traffic laws, said LTO 7 chief Victor Caindec after…

2 REPA ‘scammers’ arrested in Baclayon

Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives have arrested two women who were allegedly involved in the infamous REPA investment scam, a…

DOH-7 exec says high vax rates curb variant-driven Covid surge

CEBU CITY – Aggressive inoculation of eligible population and compliance with the minimum health standards protect the Central Visayas region…

2 senators support conversion of Gallares Hospital into multi-specialty medical complex

Two senators have expressed support for a measure that will convert the almost century-old Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH)…

Man found dead in waters off Candijay

The body of a man believed to have been suffering from a mental illness was found floating in waters off…

NTF barnstorms Bohol to bolster vax efforts for elderlies

CEBU CITY – The National Task Force (NTF) against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) barnstormed Bohol on Friday to ramp up…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply