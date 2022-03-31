LTO to conduct more free driving classes in Bohol

11 hours ago

CEBU CITY – More residents in Bohol province will be able to attend free theoretical driving course (TDC) classes from the Land Transportation Office-Central Visayas (LTO-7) through its e-Patrol Malasakit Program in Tagbilaran City, an official of the agency said on Wednesday.

Victor Emmanuel Caindec, LTO-7 regional director, said in a statement the TDC for new driver’s license applicants can be availed of starting next week.

The program is set to allocate a total of 2,000 scholarship slots for residents of Tagbilaran City, and for the municipalities of Dauis, Panglao, and Garcia Hernandez.

“In Cebu, we have an overwhelming number of applicants for TDC scholarship slots and we also understand the extensive need in Bohol especially when we have recorded a surprisingly high number of apprehensions on the island,” Caindec said.

He said more slots will be allocated to other LGUs of Bohol as he confirmed the opening of a new LTO licensing center at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City in May this year.

“We will continue to give these TDC scholarships to our deserving and underprivileged Boholanos to give them the chance to get a driver’s license, especially those who own motorcycles in the far-flung areas,” he added.

LTO-7 recently started the roll-out of driver’s licenses that are valid for 10 years, which can be renewed after the submission of a Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) certificate.

Meanwhile, Caindec encouraged Boholanos to familiarize themselves with the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) online portal so that they can avail of the CDE refresher course and examination for free.

“Our online portal can be accessed anytime and anywhere. It also has the refresher course for the drivers for them to be reminded of the road safety, traffic rules, special laws, regulations, among others,” he said. (PNA)

