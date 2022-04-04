Retired Judge Melicor passes away

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Retired Judge Achilles Lofranco Melicor died last Wednesday. . He was 81 years old.

Born Nov 7, 1940 to the late Retired Judge Perpetuo Cellan Melicor (who was the 1st lawyer in Inabanga, Bohol) & the late Turiana Lofranco Melicor.

The deceased served 40 years in the judiciary. In 1970, he was appointed as the Municipal Judge in San Isidro, Bohol (the 1st judge assigned there) , where he met his spouse , Dra. Julieta Reboldad Melicor, the 1st doctor of San Isidro town.

Years later, he was the Circuit Judge for Cortes, Maribojoc & Antequera. In 1983, he was promoted as the City Judge of Tagbilaran City.,1991 RTC Judge, Branch 4. He served as the Executive Judge of Bohol for six years.

He is survived by his wife, Julieta Reboldad Melicor; Children with Grandchildren:

Amethyst with childrenFriedrich Alidair. Feihl Alphonse. and Ignaccey Aynjelle; Moonstone with children. Mikaela Brianna Ferriz, Deanna Monique, Kylla Monique and Garnet with wife Abigail Jamila Melicor and a child Achilles II

His remains lie in state at Funeraria Gomez’.

Interment will be at 4 this afternoon at the Victoria Memorial Park after a requiem mass at the Cogon Dhrive at 1pm.