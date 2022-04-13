Bohol gets emergency power from BDPP, PB 104

The three distribution utilities (DU) have started to draw power from the fuel-fired Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP) and Power Barge (PB) 104, which run on more expensive diesel and bunker fuels, amid continued efforts to repair storm-hit transmission facilities that supposedly relay geothermal power from Leyte to Bohol

Facilities of the Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI), Bohol Electric Cooperative I and BOHECO II were energized starting late Tuesday, almost two days after a total blackout hit Bohol when it was cut off from the Visayas power grid due to Tropical Depression “Agaton.”

The BDPP and PB 104 are generating an estimated 26 MW (megawatts) which does not meet the province’s total power demand of around 90 MW.

BLCI spokesperson Sheryl Paga said they were allocated 9MW while BOHECO I and II were given 8.5 MW each through the two local power-generating facilities.

“Ang atoang nadawat karon emergency power ni gikan sa BDPP ug sa Power Barge 104, dili pa gihapon ta interconnected with Leyte,” said Paga.

Paga said intermittent power outages are to be expected due to rationing of the limited power supply.

“Ang allocation sa BLCI is only 9 MW so atong bahin-bahinon within the day, pasiguon ra nato na so naa tay pagahimuon na power rationing scheme,” said Paga.

Power rationing schemes will also be observed by BOHECO I and II which cater to towns across Bohol.

Aside from being insufficient, power drawn from the BDPP and PB 104 are also expensive.

When these were used in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette from January 4 to February 9, consumers’ electricity bills spiked by 70 to 90 percent.

For its part, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced on Tuesday that it is targeting to resume its transmission of power from Leyte to Bohol by April 18.

The NGCP has started operations to establish Emergency Response Systems (ERS) that will temporarily replace four steel towers that were affected by the storm in Baybay, Leyte.

“NGCP targets to restore one temporary line along Ormoc Maasin 138kV line corridor by April 18,” said NGCP Visayas spokesperson Betty Martinez. (AD)