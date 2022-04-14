61 graduates of Bohol schools pass historic bar exams

A total of 61 graduates of law schools in Bohol have passed the historic 2020/2021 Bar Examinations, the first to be conducted outside of Metro Manila and done digitally.
The new lawyers from Bohol are graduates of the Holy Name University (HNU), University of Bohol and the Bohol Institute of Technology – International College (BIT-IC).
Based on HNU’s announcement, some 43 law graduates of the Society of the Divine Word-run (SVD) school passed the bar exams.
Meanwhile, the University of Bohol (UB) and Bohol Institute of Technology – International College (BIT-IC) said they produced four and 14 new lawyers, respectively.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that 8,241 examinees out of 11,402 takers passed the bar exams, marking a 72.28 percent passing rate, the highest in recent years.
Due to the pandemic, there were no new lawyers in the country for almost two years as the bar exam was cancelled for the first time in history in 2020.
The exams were supposed to be held on Jan. 23 to 25 but had to be postponed again amid a surge in cases spurred by the Omicron variant. The two-day exams finally pushed through on Feb. 4 and 6.
The new lawyers from Bohol schools are the following:
HOLY NAME UNIVERSITY
- Atty. Juan Paolo Aranas
- Atty. Roderick Arbitrario
- Atty. Gaynore Jesus Aviles
- Atty. Lorraine Bagol
- Atty. Ma. Emilee Bantugan
- Atty Winona Marie Baquial
- Atty. Zairyle Fhey Bordios
- Atty. Maria Contessa Butron
- Atty. Elphant John Castrodes
- Atty. Amelie Cespon
- Atty. Redentor Dajao
- Atty. Ma. Rebecca Dalagan
- Atty. Petchie Rose Espera
- Atty. Kim Geronimo Fuentes
- Atty. Kristina Galido-Alturas
- Atty. Anna Veronica Gallendez
- Atty. Frances Genevieve Galinato
- Atty. Ernesto Golosino
- Atty. Hannah Jea Jabines
- Atty. Ronamae Jacosalem
- Atty. Vanessa Jumo
- Atty. Marifel Lagare
- Atty. Hygiea Maye Lasco
- Atty. Hyrl Aedrian Lim
- Atty. Jemuel Madanguit
- Atty. Whoopi Jane Magdoza
- Atty. Jan Erick Manigque
- Atty. Gecirs Olmillo
- Atty. Katrina Ora
- Atty. Thea Ivory Parras
- Atty. Frank Lorenzo Pizarras
- Atty Judylinda Sarmiento
- Atty. Geviena Pinky Sarmineto
- Atty. Hazel Size
- Atty. Francis Zal Solis
- Atty. Francis Marco Somorostro
- Atty. Kristine Dale Tiu
- Atty. Rene Valentos
- Atty. Jervis Clifford Vertulfo
- Atty. Zeah Zamora
BOHOL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Atty. Gaynor Aviles (cross-enrollee)
- Atty. Amiela Balaba
- Atty. Mcmurphy L. Galapin
- Atty. Generoso Esmero Jr.
- Atty. Maelicito Espina
- Atty. Angelo Mahinay
- Atty. Ralf Renz A. Rapirap
- Atty. Florencio Glenn Sagliba
- Atty. Walled Sagusay
- Atty. Elijah Sales
- Atty. Alexis A. Ting
- Atty. Rhoel Tumarao
- Atty. Cheryl Vacalares
- Atty. Dominic O. Villafuerte
UNIVERSITY OF BOHOL
- Atty. Marsha Boniel
- Atty. Deneb Doydora
- Atty. Jean Tubac
- Atty. Prima Sumodobila
The HNU College of Law, which had the most number of new lawyers, had an overall passing rate of 79.63 percent.
HNU law dean Atty. Tomas Abapo, Jr. attributed their high passing rate to the quality of their law program.
“Ang HNU College of Law is not really on quantity of students, but on the quality of the teaching, and in producing law graduates who will have high chances of passing the bar,” said Abapo.
Abapo also expressed optimism that their high passing rate would draw more students to enroll in the HNU College of Law. (AD)