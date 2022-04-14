61 graduates of Bohol schools pass historic bar exams

A total of 61 graduates of law schools in Bohol have passed the historic 2020/2021 Bar Examinations, the first to be conducted outside of Metro Manila and done digitally.

The new lawyers from Bohol are graduates of the Holy Name University (HNU), University of Bohol and the Bohol Institute of Technology – International College (BIT-IC).

Based on HNU’s announcement, some 43 law graduates of the Society of the Divine Word-run (SVD) school passed the bar exams.

Meanwhile, the University of Bohol (UB) and Bohol Institute of Technology – International College (BIT-IC) said they produced four and 14 new lawyers, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that 8,241 examinees out of 11,402 takers passed the bar exams, marking a 72.28 percent passing rate, the highest in recent years.

Due to the pandemic, there were no new lawyers in the country for almost two years as the bar exam was cancelled for the first time in history in 2020.

The exams were supposed to be held on Jan. 23 to 25 but had to be postponed again amid a surge in cases spurred by the Omicron variant. The two-day exams finally pushed through on Feb. 4 and 6.

The new lawyers from Bohol schools are the following:

HOLY NAME UNIVERSITY

Atty. Juan Paolo Aranas

Atty. Roderick Arbitrario

Atty. Gaynore Jesus Aviles

Atty. Lorraine Bagol

Atty. Ma. Emilee Bantugan

Atty Winona Marie Baquial

Atty. Zairyle Fhey Bordios

Atty. Maria Contessa Butron

Atty. Elphant John Castrodes

Atty. Amelie Cespon

Atty. Redentor Dajao

Atty. Ma. Rebecca Dalagan

Atty. Petchie Rose Espera

Atty. Kim Geronimo Fuentes

Atty. Kristina Galido-Alturas

Atty. Anna Veronica Gallendez

Atty. Frances Genevieve Galinato

Atty. Ernesto Golosino

Atty. Hannah Jea Jabines

Atty. Ronamae Jacosalem

Atty. Vanessa Jumo

Atty. Marifel Lagare

Atty. Hygiea Maye Lasco

Atty. Hyrl Aedrian Lim

Atty. Jemuel Madanguit

Atty. Whoopi Jane Magdoza

Atty. Jan Erick Manigque

Atty. Gecirs Olmillo

Atty. Katrina Ora

Atty. Thea Ivory Parras

Atty. Frank Lorenzo Pizarras

Atty Judylinda Sarmiento

Atty. Geviena Pinky Sarmineto

Atty. Hazel Size

Atty. Francis Zal Solis

Atty. Francis Marco Somorostro

Atty. Kristine Dale Tiu

Atty. Rene Valentos

Atty. Jervis Clifford Vertulfo

Atty. Zeah Zamora

BOHOL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

ADVERTISEMENT

Atty. Gaynor Aviles (cross-enrollee)

Atty. Amiela Balaba

Atty. Mcmurphy L. Galapin

Atty. Generoso Esmero Jr.

Atty. Maelicito Espina

Atty. Angelo Mahinay

Atty. Ralf Renz A. Rapirap

Atty. Florencio Glenn Sagliba

Atty. Walled Sagusay

Atty. Elijah Sales

Atty. Alexis A. Ting

Atty. Rhoel Tumarao

Atty. Cheryl Vacalares

Atty. Dominic O. Villafuerte

UNIVERSITY OF BOHOL

ADVERTISEMENT

Atty. Marsha Boniel

Atty. Deneb Doydora

Atty. Jean Tubac

Atty. Prima Sumodobila

The HNU College of Law, which had the most number of new lawyers, had an overall passing rate of 79.63 percent.

HNU law dean Atty. Tomas Abapo, Jr. attributed their high passing rate to the quality of their law program.

“Ang HNU College of Law is not really on quantity of students, but on the quality of the teaching, and in producing law graduates who will have high chances of passing the bar,” said Abapo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abapo also expressed optimism that their high passing rate would draw more students to enroll in the HNU College of Law. (AD)