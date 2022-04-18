Vote-buying comparable to Judas’ betrayal, says Bohol priest

A priest who has long been vocal against corruption in government compared selling votes during the elections to Judas’ betrayal of Jesus for money.

Immaculate Heart of Mary church Parish priest Fr. Cecil Lobrigas, in his Good Friday reflection aired over stations Kiss FM and DYRD AM, said selling votes, which has become “embedded in Filipino culture,” is still a sin.

“Usa sa mga nakatuklod ni Hudas na mo budhi ang iyang gugma sa kwarta. Iyang gugma sa bahandi na iyang gi baligya gani ang atong Ginoo sa 30 ka piraso sa silver. Kaning tonoha madungog gihapon nato hantod karon labina niining panahon sa pinili-ay,” said Lobrigas.

“Lisod kaayo na nigamot na ni sa atoang kultura kining pagbaligya sa atong mga boto ug kining pagpamalit sa mga boto. Para nato mura’g ordinary na, sayon-sayunon ang paghimo bisan tuod og nagpabilin gihapon ni siya sala,” he added.

Lobrigas, who is also the director of the Diocese of Tagbilaran’s Basic Ecclesial Community, said politicians who engage in vote-buying tend to be corrupt as they recoup their election expenses through illegal means.

“Alkanse na daan ang usa ka politiko na mamalit sa inyong mga boto. Iya kining bawion tungod kay naalkanse siya. Kung makalingkod siya mo bawi na siya niini diha sa pagpasaka sa presyo, sa pagpangayo og mga porsyento, naay gitawag na mga under the table, luoy kaayo. Mo samot ta og ka ut-ot,” he added.

Lobrigas calculated that if a candidate bought votes for P200 from around 300,000 individuals, the aspiring government official would have to shell out at least P60 million for vote-buying alone.

He added that even if politicians can make P10 million from their salaries in their three-year terms this would not be enough to cover vote-buying expenses.

Lobrigas said he believes that corruption is one of the root causes of corruption.

“Ngano adunay pagpangurakot? Tungod ba kay kabos ta? Asa man ang nag-una ani: ang pagkakabos or ang corruption? Dili ba diay adunay kakabos tungod sa corruption. Mao ng nahimo tang kabos tungod kay gi kurakot, gikawat,” he said.

However, Lobrigas noted that not all politicians are corrupt.

He said that some have been “genuinely” serving the public. (A. Doydora)