Tourist arrivals in Bohol steadily rising, says BAHRR prexy

20 hours ago
20 hours ago

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Beach, as well as inland resorts in Panglao, were fully booked for the Holy Week break.

Rommel Gonzales, president of the Bohol Association of Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants (BAHRR) made a thumbs up when asked to comment on the recent arrivals of tourists at the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA).

He confirmed that beach resorts that started to operate after the lifting of the health protocols are practically back to where it was before the pandemic started more than two years ago.

Per monitoring done as BAHRR president, he confirmed “all rooms taken” at the major resorts like Henann Resort, Modala Resort, Bellevue Resort, Amorita Resort, South Palms, Bohol Beach Club and Be Grand Resort.

The influx of tourists started last Monday in time for the Holy Week observance, he noted.

“This is a welcome note in Bohol’s economy,” citing that “tourism is a prime mover of the economic activities of the province” which business activity will trickle down to restaurants, tour operators, van and car rental and to be far more reaching – to the tour guides on the ground.

Manager Gonzales of Modala Resort told the Chronicle that he is very optimistic that this uptrend in tourist arrivals can sustain the influx until the end of May.

Meanwhile, flights from Manila are fully booked for the past seven days.

CAAP Acting Manager Ybañez confirmed seven flights daily fully booked since Monday, namely three of Philippine Airlines, three Cebu Pacific, and two AirAsia. A thrice weekly trip from Davao City is likewise bringing more tourists from Mindanao.

At the seafront, Manager James Gantilao of the Phil. Ports Authority (PPA) likewise confirmed heavy bookings of five trips daily from OceanJet from Cebu and one daily trip to Dumaguete City.

