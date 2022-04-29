20-year-old dies in motorcycle-pickup collision in uphill Baclayon road

A 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided head on along a provincial road in Baclayon town on Tuesday night.

The motorcycle’s driver, identified as Jose Adrian Vale, died on the spot while two of his passengers sustained minor injuries, said Senior Staff Sgt. Neil Sumaoy of the Baclayon Police Station.

According to Sumaoy, both vehicles collided at a winding and uphill road in Barangay Payahan at past 7 p.m.

The provincial road was also unlit, Sumaoy added.

Following impact, Vale’s motorcycle was thrown off the road causing it to fall into a six-meter deep ravine.

“Ang driver sa motor og ang iyang backrider nahagbong ni sila sa pang-pang na medyo law’m pud,” said Sumaoy.

Vale’s passengers Samantha Inoc, 21, and Jaime Vale, 20, were rushed to a hospital but were discharged on the same day.

“Gipapauli ra ni sila dayon sa doctor pero under observation pa,” said Sumaoy.

Based on the police’s initial probe, all three persons on board the motorcycle were not wearing helmets during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck which was driven by Erenio Gabato, 52, an employee of the Sikatuna municipal government, almost fell to the side of the road but was stopped by a tree.

Sumaoy said none of the three who survived the incident could pinpoint what caused both vehicles to collide.

“Akong gipangutana ning backrider wala man silay nabantayan. Kalit kuno ang pangahitabo. Ngitgit kaayo lugara, aside ana, kurbadahon na subidahon. Kaning driver sa Strada, wa pud siya kabantay tungod lagi sa kalit na pangahitabo,” he added.

Gabato was detained at the Baclayon Police Station pending the decision of Vale’s family to whether or not file charges against him. (AD)