Bohol BM Jala passes away

Bohol Provincial Board (PB) Member Elpidio Jala passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 77.

This was confirmed by his son Greg Jala.

According to Greg, Elpidio died at the Ace Medical Center in Tagbilaran City at 12:30 p.m. after being confined for over a month at the hospital.

Greg said his father was being treated for “spinal hemorrhage.”

Elpidio’s remains will lie in state at the family’s residence in Loay and then in Loboc.

“Ibutang siguro sa Loay mga tulo ka adlaw, unay ibalhin sa Loboc,” said Greg.

Before being elected as a provincial lawmaker representing the province’s third district, Jala served as schools division superintendent of Bohol.

He was with the Department of Education for over 40 years.

Elpidio was on his third and final term as PB Member (AD)