Voting centers in Bohol to be fully energized this week, DUs say

18 hours ago
18 hours ago

A week before the May 9 elections, two of Bohol’s three distribution utilities (DU) are still continuing their restoration efforts to fully energize polling centers in the province.

Both the Bohol Electric Cooperative I and Boheco II are targeting to complete their operations to reconnect the voting centers to the grid by Friday.

 “As of today, naa na sa 95 percent ang accomplishment ni Boheco I sa tanang polling centers within our coverage area. So by Friday atong gi estimate na makompleto nato ang atong gi commit sa Comelec,” said Boheco I spokesperson Algerico Siga.

According to Boheco II operations officer Ariel Torrejos, power line restoration is still ongoing in three barangays in Danao town.  

Several dozens of barangays in Buenavista and Danao whose lines were recently repaired are also still set to be energized.

Meanwhile, the Bohol Light Company, Inc., whose franchise area covers the entire Tagbilaran City, said all 16 voting centers in the city have been fully energized since April 5, said the firm’s spokesperson Sheryl Paga.

“Mana ang inspection sa 16 voting centers. Sa BLCI part, okay na. Ni-coordinate na pud mi sa City Engineering Office kay ang internal connection ana sa schools sila may nagpahan-ay,” she added.

Power in Bohol has not yet been fully restored as DUs, particularly Boheco I and II, continue the rehabilitation of their distribution lines and posts which were toppled by Typhoon Odette in December.

The province’s DUs have been getting assistance in their restoration efforts from various power distributors including Meralco, Leyeco, Cebeco and Noreco, among others.

Boheco II also tapped three private contractors from Cebu to help ramp up their rehabilitation. (ad)

