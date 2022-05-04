800 cops to be deployed to Bohol for election security

An estimated 800 police personnel from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) will be deployed to Bohol to help maintain peace and order during the conduct of the May 9 national and local elections.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) acting spokesperson Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo said the augmentation force will arrive within the week and head straight to Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City where a sendoff ceremony will be held.

“Gahuwat nalang ta sa memorandum para ma-process and madawat sila kay tiaw ba og madayon ng 800 usang barkohan na,” said Berondo.

Meanwhile, local police stations have deployed teams to key areas across the province to secure election paraphernalia including ballots, ballot boxes and vote-counting machines.

The local police force has also intensified its establishment of checkpoints as part of efforts to enforce the Commission on Elections’ gun ban.

According to Berondo, Bohol remains “peaceful” with no major election-related incidents reported.

“Malinawon pa kaayo. Hopefully magpadayon ang kalinaw,” said Berondo. (AD)

