Hour-long power outage hits Panglao on Election Day

An almost hour-long power outage hit parts of Panglao town on Election Day.

Ariel Co, officer-in-charge of Bohol I Electric Cooperative’s (BOHECO) Lourdes substation, said the power interruption affected seven of Panglao’s 10 barangays including the villages of Poblacion, Danao, Looc, Lourdes, Bil-isan, Tangnan and Doljo.

Power was cut starting at 2:44 p.m. but resumed at 3:40 p.m.

BOHECO I has yet to determine the cause of the outage.

“Ning trip ang circuit breaker sa iyang transformer. Posibleng naay disturbance sa linya. Subayon pa nato,” said Co.

According to Panglao Commission on Elections officer Sherwin Eric, all affected seven barangays have voting precincts.

However, he noted that voting was unhampered in the polling centers even with the lack of electricity.

“Wa ra ma undang kay naa may battery ang [VCM] nag continue ra ta. Walay hing report na napawng sila,” he said. (A. Doydora)