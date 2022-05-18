Comelec Bohol reminds candidates of SOCE deadline

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded candidates, including those who withdrew, of the mandatory filing of their statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE).

Lawyer Edi Aba, Bohol provincial election supervisor, said all those who ran in the May 9 elections have 30 days from the polls to file their SOCE or until June 8, 2022.

“Kung asa ka ni-file og COC (certificate of candidacy) didto pud mo file og SOCE,” said Aba.

As stipulated in Section 14 of Republic Act 7166, candidates and treasurers of a political party are mandated to submit an “itemized” SOCE 30 days after an election.

The Comelec will look into candidates’ campaign spending to determine if their expenses did not exceed the limit set by the poll body.

“Naay usahay kanang mo exceed ang expenses naa puy violation na,” said Aba.

Aba said those who fail to file their SOCE may face administrative charges.

They may also be perpetually disqualified from holding public office. (ad)

