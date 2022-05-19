Manila-bound plane carrying Aris diverted to Cebu due to mechanical glitch

A Manila-bound plane carrying Governor-elect Aris Aumentado encountered a mechanical problem causing it to make two unscheduled landings.

Lawyer Jamie Aumentado Villamor, who was with the newly elected governor during the incident, said they departed the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) at 10 a.m. but 15 minutes into the flight, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) aircraft had to return to the province.

“Mga 15 to 20 minutes na naa na mi sa ibabaw on our way to Manila pero giingon na mo balik mi sa Panglao airport because naay wala masirado daw sa makina,” said Villamor.

The same flight (PR2774) was then cleared for takeoff at 1 p.m. but after another 15 minutes in the air, the pilot announced that the aircraft will be diverted to the Cebu-Mactan International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Villamor, they have since been stranded at the Mactan airport and were waiting to be accommodated in another Manila-bound flight at 5:30 p.m.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) assistant manager Angelo Ibanez said PAL has confirmed that the aircraft developed a “mechanical glitch” causing it to be diverted to Mactan.

He said Flight PR2774 was carrying 128 passengers.

All passngers were safe but Villamor noted that some of them missed their connecting flights in Manila.

The aircraft was also noticeably malfunctioning while they were travelling to Mactan.

“Mailhan gyud nimo sa dagan sa plane na mura’g naa jud siyay defect,” said Villamor.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Villamor, who has been elected as Provincial Board member in the second district, they are scheduled to attend a meeting in Manila with outgoing Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan. (A. Doydora)