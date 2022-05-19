Manila-bound plane carrying Aris diverted to Cebu due to mechanical glitch

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Manila-bound plane carrying Aris diverted to Cebu due to mechanical glitch

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A Manila-bound plane carrying Governor-elect Aris Aumentado encountered a mechanical problem causing it to make two unscheduled landings.

Lawyer Jamie Aumentado Villamor, who was with the newly elected governor during the incident, said they departed the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) at 10 a.m. but 15 minutes into the flight, the Philippine Airlines (PAL) aircraft had to return to the province.

“Mga 15 to 20 minutes na naa na mi sa ibabaw on our way to Manila pero giingon na mo balik mi sa Panglao airport because naay wala masirado daw sa makina,” said Villamor.

The same flight (PR2774) was then cleared for takeoff at 1 p.m. but after another 15 minutes in the air, the pilot announced that the aircraft will be diverted to the Cebu-Mactan International Airport.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Villamor, they have since been stranded at the Mactan airport and were waiting to be accommodated in another Manila-bound flight at 5:30 p.m.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) assistant manager Angelo Ibanez said PAL has confirmed that the aircraft developed a “mechanical glitch” causing it to be diverted to Mactan.

He said Flight PR2774 was carrying 128 passengers.

All passngers were safe but Villamor noted that some of them missed their connecting flights in Manila.

The aircraft was also noticeably malfunctioning while they were travelling to Mactan.

“Mailhan gyud nimo sa dagan sa plane na mura’g naa jud siyay defect,” said Villamor.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Villamor, who has been elected as Provincial Board member in the second district, they are scheduled to attend a meeting in Manila with outgoing Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Some campaign posters still not removed, said Tagbilaran Comelec officer

A week after the elections, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) officer in Tagbilaran City said some campaign posters remain posted…

Tutor to push anew Candijay hospital’s modernization, renationalization

Re-elected third district Rep. Alexie Tutor will once again propose in Congress the renationalization of the Candijay Community Hospital (CCH)…

31 percent of Bohol localities under Alert Level 1, says BIATF

Some 31 percent of the 48 localities in Bohol have been placed under Alert Level 1 in the COVID-19 alert…

Priest unscathed in car-truck collision in Balilihan; both vehicles severely damaged

A priest survived a head-on collision between his sedan and a delivery truck in which both vehicles were severely damaged…

Comelec Bohol reminds candidates of SOCE deadline

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded candidates, including those who withdrew, of the mandatory filing of their statement of…

Couple yields P510k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Tuesday night seized shabu worth P510,000 from a live-in couple during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City. In…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply