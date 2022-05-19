Some campaign posters still not removed, said Tagbilaran Comelec officer

A week after the elections, a Commission on Elections (Comelec) officer in Tagbilaran City said some campaign posters remain posted in various areas in the city.

Lawyer Edwin Palgan, Tagbilaran City election officer, said he has still seen posters and other campaign materials in the city, particularly in secondary roads.

“Sa highway mura’g nahurot-hurot na pero aning mga secondary roads naa pay mga nahibilin pa,” said Palgan.

Palgan noted that some city government personnel have been removing posters but he reminded candidates that it is their responsibility to remove these.

“Ang gi butang sa guidelines after the elections sila jud ang manangtang,” he added.

The Comelec official said many candidates also placed posters and tarpaulins outside of designated areas set by the poll body.

However, many of these were taken down by the Comelec even before the elections.

“Nanangtang mi labina ning sa mga voting centers among gipaniguro og panangtang,” he said. (RT)