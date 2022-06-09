11 fully-vaxxed Bohol vendors get bikes, livelihood assistance from DOLE

June 9, 2022
11 fully-vaxxed Bohol vendors get bikes, livelihood assistance from DOLE

Some 11 fully vaccinated vendors in Bohol received bicycles and livelihood equipment assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their vending and delivery businesses.

According to DOLE Bohol officer-in-charge Jessica Uy, the livelihood package was given to the beneficiaries through BikeCINATION, a special project under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

The package includes a mountain bike, insulator bag, helmet, reflector vest, tumbler, cellphone, and P2,900 worth of prepaid load card.

In a statement, Emmanuel Ferrer, DOLE-7 officer-in-charge said the program is intended to help Filipinos recover from the economic from the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

“We hope that this assistance will help them recover from the harsh impact of the pandemic. We already know that there are so many workers both from the formal and informal economy who lost their source of income. Under this program, it is our wish for them to bounce back economically,” Ferrer said.

Uy said he bicycles will help the vendors, who previously sold their products on foot, cover more ground.  

“Naghinaot ta na makatabang ta sa mga naa sa marginalized sector to improve their livelihood by giving them the bikes and the accessories na madugangan pud unta ilang income,” said Uy.

She said the informal sector workers were given slots for the program on a first-come-first-served basis.

All of the recipients were also required to present vaccination cards.

“Naa tay requirements so ang nakauna og submit maoy atong na hatagan og slots, unya dili puydi ang walay bakuna,” said Uy.

Uy noted that the beneficiaries are from the towns of Anda, Antequera, Danao, Valencia, Getafe, Balilihan, Tubigon, Batuan, Alicia, Trinidad and Panglao. (A. Doydora)

