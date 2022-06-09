Newborn baby found in garbage bin at Jagna market

A newborn baby boy was found inside a garbage bin at the Jagna public market on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Jayson Laurden of the Jagna Police Station said the baby was still rushed to the Teodoro Gallagar Memorial Hospital in the town but was declared dead on arrival.

Jagna municipal health officer Dr. Saira Cagulada said the baby died of complications caused by severe neonatal hypothermia.

According to Laurden, market caretaker Lorenzo Aceron found the baby while he was cleaning the market’s comfort room.

Aceron noticed the “unusual weight” of the trash bin when he picked it up, prompting him to go through its contents.

He said he found the baby covered in blood and wrapped in a red eco-bag.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to identify the parents of the baby.

Police did not find useful footage from closed-circuit television cameras which could pinpoint the person who left the baby at the market restroom.

“Ilang gi review ang CCTV pero dili pa sila ka identify kay layo man gud. Dili klaro,” said Laurden.

He added that the baby was left in the market’s comfort room but was unlikely to be born there due to the volume of people who used the facility and Aceron’s presence.

“Sa among paglantaw mura’g gi labog ra ni didto sud sa basurahan sa CR, kay og didto pa ni gipanganak sa CR naa untay mga dugo-dugo makita pero wala may dugo, ang dugo didto ra sa basurahan,” said Laurden. (A. Doydora)