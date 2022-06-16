Aris urges Capitol workers to disclose irregularities

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Governor-elect Aris Aumentado urged Capitol employees to disclose any irregular transactions or activities during the administration of outgoing Gov. Arthur Yap.

The call of Aumentado’s incoming administration was made during the meeting of the cooperative of the provincial government employees held recently, a Capitol reliable source told the Chronicle.

The employees’ cooperation is needed in carrying out the Aumentado’s thrusts of governance: to clean the provincial government and The Boholano first policy.

This came just a few days after the discovery of the present administration’s clever bid in the conduct of applicants’ screening for a lot of vacant (career) positions in the Capitol after the May 9, 2022 elections.

Former human resource officer Romy Teruel, who is slated to assume the same post under Aumentado’s administration, exposed what seemed to be irregular conduct of the applicant’s screening which is tantamount to being irregular that may lead to “midnight appointment.”

He said in a radio interview that he was surprised why a lot of people gathered at the Governor’s mansion, which was closed to the public at the height of the election campaign.

He said he inquired inside and learned that indeed the Provincial Selection Board (PSB) allegedly led by governor’s office chief of staff Giselle Quimpo conducted the said screening of applicants.

He said that the conduct of the said screening is considered illegal since under the law no such activity or “midnight appointment” be made after the election.

Teruel said that if there are a lot of vacancies at the Capitol why they (referring to Yap’s admin) did not fill them up prior to the election.

A reaction of Gov. Arthur Yap was sought-, who was defeated by Aumentado in the last elections by a huge margin of votes, had this to say in his text: “All appointments follow Civil Service Commission Rules and Regulations.”

There are a total of 178 vacant plantilla positions for medical needs of the Provincial health office (PHO) and ten hospitals managed and operated by the provincial government as shown in the annual budget for 2022.

But some of these may have already been filled up, according to the Capitol source.

At the PHO, a total of 18 vacant posts; Garcia hospital in Talibon, 45; Cong. Teodoro Galagar in Jagna, 18; Cong. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen, 17; Cong. Natalio Memorial Hospital in Loon, 13; Catigbian District hospital, 12; Clarin community hospital, 10; Candijay Community Hospital, 7; Maribojoc Community Hospital, 11; Francisco Dagohoy Memorial Hospital in Inabanga, 14; and President Carlos P. Garcia Hospital, 13. (rvo)