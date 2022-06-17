Southern Star draws flak anew as wayward bus caught on video

The Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. (SBTI), which has been under fire for repeatedly being involved in road mishaps, again drew heavy flak from netizens on Thursday after one of its buses was caught on video as it went wayward along a national highway in Loboc town.

The footage which went viral on Facebook showed the bus’ driver losing control of the vehicle while making a sharp turn, eliciting screams from passengers.

Posted by netizen Kemp Curit, the video has gained 1,500 reactions and 5,500 shares as of Friday morning.

According to Staff Sgt. Christopher Asilo of the Loboc Police Station, the bus’s driver, Roland Doydoy of Pilar, was still able to regain control of the vehicle and stop safely at the side of the road in Barangay Upper Bonbon.

None of the 24 passengers of the Carmen-bound bus were injured during the incident which transpired at 5:15 p.m.

“Pag aksyon niya og negotiate sa curve ang ijang rear na ligid nikawas anang grassy portion mao tong na slide. Ang driver ni attempt og bawi mao na kaskas ang ligid unya ni aksyon og swerve sa wa kay di na man makasaka ang ligid, mao gi bawi nalang niya sa tuo derederetso sa grassy portion sa gutter didto siya nidas-ok,” said Asilo.

Based on the video, the incident caused severe distress from the passengers including children who were heard crying.

Some passengers were also heard berating Doydoy for speeding and accused him of being under the influence of alcohol.

However, Asilo said they were unable to confirm if Doydoy had indeed been drinking.

“Kadtong allegation na hubog siya dili pud ma maka-confirm adto kay ang driver wa kuno mo na-og kay nahadlok kuno siya adtong isa ka passenger na gi physical siya,” said Asilo.

Asilo noted that they had no grounds for taking custody of the vehicle and arresting Doydoy since there were no complainants.

There were also no noted injury and damage to property.

According to Asilo, the passengers were transferred to another unit of SBTI and were given refunds.

In less than a month, the SBTI has figured in two previous accidents.

On May 26, at least a dozen passengers were hospitalized after an SBTI bus crashed and overturned a few meters from a ravine in Loboc.

Another SBTI bus rammed a house in Loboc town on May 29 resulting in property damages.

However, authorities noted that the SBTI bus crashed as it was avoiding a wayward sedan which had one of its tires blown.

In previous years, SBTI buses have also been noted to have figured in multiple accidents, some of which have resulted in deaths and injuries. (RT)