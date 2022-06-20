Evasco to be part of Aris’ admin, to get ‘special task’

Former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. will be part of Governor-elect Aris Aumentado’s administration.

This was revealed by Aumentado during a live interview over station DYRD on Monday.

“Wa pa ko kahibaw unsay position niya sa opisina ni Vice President Sara Duterte, pero sigurado ko na sa akong administrasyon naa gyud siyay position dinhi,”Aumentao said.

Aumentado noted that Evasco will have a “special task” but did not specify his designation.

The incoming governor said Evasco will look into the previous dealings of the previous administration.

Aumentado did not elaborate on the statement but he had previously vowed to investigate alleged anomalies under Art Yap’s governorship.  

“Naay siyay [Evasco] special task na himuon for Bohol aron makatabang siya na ma sulbad or mahatagan og insaktong information ang Bohol kung unsa gyud ang previous administration sa ilang pagpadagan sa atong probinsya,” said Aumentado.

Evasco, under the same coalition as Aumentado, ran for governor in 2019 but lost to Yap by a slim margin.

The former Cabinet secretary was initially projected to run again for governor in 2022 but begged off, giving way instead to Aumentado’s candidacy. (RT)

