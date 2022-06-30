Anda Cultural Center turned over to LGU

The modern fully air-conditioned Anda Cultural Center was formally turned over to the local government of Anda during an inauguration ceremony last Friday.

Mayor Metodio L. Amper personally received the edifice from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-) 3rd Engineering Office under Engr. Magiting Cruz.

During his brief remarks, Mayor Amper thanked those who contributed to the almost P100 million Anda Cultural Center.

Among the donors were Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Francis Tolentino, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen.  Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Migz Zubiri as well as funds released from the Department of Budget and Management.

Cutting the ribbon was done by Mayor Amper, Teofilo Agravante, political officer of Sen. Tolentino and Engr. Golosino who represented District Engr. Cruz

Loay Mayor Ayuban, Jagna Mayor Rañola and Dimiao Mayor Ang graced the inaugural ceremony last Friday.

The modern center can accommodate 1,000 spectators.

Aside from the air-conditioning units, the center has well-appointed seats at its bleachers which can accommodate 360  persons and fiber glass basketball rings.

