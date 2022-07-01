Sandugo opens with in-person activities

Sandugo opens with in-person activities

The month-long Sandugo Festival opened up on Friday with a lineup of in-person activities for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Newly sworn-in Governor Aris Auemntado, Tagbilaran City Administrator Cathy Torremocha and lawyer Lucas Nunag, chairman of the Isang Dugo Foundation, Inc. led the opening ceremonies at the old Tagbilaran CIty Airport.

Festivities kicked off with a short program which included a ribbon-cutting, a Zumba session, and the Unity Bike Ride.

In a brief address, Aumentado said the Sandugo Festival is an avenue for Boholanos to showcase its culture and heritahge.

“Importante kini na atong mapadayon tungod kay naghisgot ta sa mithi og hiyas sa mga Bol-anon. Naghinaot ko na maglampuson ni atong kalihukan isip mi representar ta sa atong pagka Bol-anon kay garbo nato na kita mahibal-an sa laing dapit,” said Aumentado.

The governor thanked the organizers of the event which were able to plan the activities despite the short span between his election as governor and the festival.

“Bisan sa ka pig-ot sa oras ug panahon kay mao pa may among paglingkod, nalipay ko na sa ka daghan sa atong gihimong activities para sa atong kalihukan,” he added.

Each week throughout July will have different theme including “Abri Gana: Bag-ong saad, Bag-ong Pagsalig” for week one, Panulundon: Kabilin sa Katiguwangan for week two, Hudyaka: Pasidungog sa Bol-anong Kultura for week three and Pasigarbo: Kinaiya ug Kinaiyahan for week four.

Usual Sandugo activities such as the Sandugo Agri Fair, Sandugo reenactment and the Department of Trade and Industry Sandugo Trade Fair will be conducted.

The Sandugo Night Market at the old Tagbilaran City Airport will also be open throughout the month.

However, the Sandugo street dancing competition which is one of the main highlights of the festival remains suspended due to the ongoing pandemic.

The competition which was usually showcased along the CPG Avenue and at the C.P.G. Sports Complex Grandstand has been known to draw throngs of people. (RT)

