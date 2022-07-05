Bohol Comelec resumes voter registration for barangay, SK polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bohol has resumed its voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on Dec. 5 this year.

According to provincial election officer Eliseo Labaria, interested voters may register at the Comelec offices in the towns and Tagbilaran City until July 23.

Offices will be open from Monday to Saturday at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Comelec will be accepting new registrations, reactivation and transfer or correction of entry.

Labaria urged the public to register early and to not wait for the last minute to avoid congestion at the offices, adding that there will be no more deadline extension.

“Wala nay extension kay naa tay gisunod na timeline. Mao ra gyud nay bakanti na time,” said Labaria.

Labaria, who had just been reassigned to Bohol this month after the Comelec’s previous reshuffling of officers for the national polls, said they are not expecting many new registrants.

He said the registration period prior to the barangay elections usually draw persons who will be transferring their registration from one village to another.

“Daghan ang mo transfer ani. Mamalhin og barangay kay og asa ilang parente mo dagan adto sila mo register. Mao nay trend basta barangay election,” said Labaria.

According to Labaria, filing of certificates of candidacy will start in October.

The 15-day campaign period will be held shortly after in mid-November. (A. Doydora)