Sandugo street-dancing tilt cancelled for third straight year

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Sandugo street-dancing tilt cancelled for third straight year

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The street-dancing competition, the main highlight of the Sandugo Festival, will be cancelled for the third straight year amid the resumption of other in-person activities during the month-long celebration in July.

Lawyer Lucas Nunag, chairman of the Isang Dugo Foundation which organizes the festival together with the provincial government, said the competition will still not be conducted due to the lingering pandemic.

“Naa pa gihapon ang kakulba sa COVID unya ang street dancing daghang kaayo ang taw, dugay ang practice. Naay possibility of exposure,” said Nunag.

He explained that the street-dancing activity also requires a long preparation period and a large budget.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ang logistics niya dako pud og gasto so ato sang laktawan,” said Nunag.

However, Nunag assured that the Sandugo celebration will still be “meaningful.”

For the first time since the pandemic erupted in 2020, in-person activities will be held during the festival.

“Just the same, mahinungdanon gihapon ang festival ug naa gihapoy meaning na makapa hinumdum sa atong mga fellow Bol-anons unsa ka importante ang Sandugo sa atong history ug heritage,” said Nunag.

Among the notable activities are the Sandugo Agri Fair, Sandugo reenactment and the Department of Trade and Industry’s Sandugo Trade Fair.

A night market will also be open at the Old Tagbilaran City Airport throughout the month of July.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Nunag, Isang Dugo foundation is planning to not just revive the annual festival, but to make it bigger in the forthcoming years.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He expressed optimism that the new administration of Governor Aris Aumentado will help the festival evolve into a

“Tumong ini na ma perpetuate gyud ang Sandugo and eventually mahimong mas dako na selebrasyon, dili lang para dinhi sa Bohol, para pud makaaghat ta og mga bisita gikan sa ubang lugar sa Pilipinas and basin abroad,” said Nunag. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Dengue cases in Bohol soar by 1049% in first half

The number of dengue cases in Bohol has surged by staggering 1049 percent over the first half of 2022 compared…

Husband-wife ‘drug tandem’ nabbed in Corella drug bust

A suspected “pusher” and his wife who is his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by police in…

Bohol to conduct house-to-house COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizens

The Provincial Government of Bohol, in a bid to ramp its vaccination of senior citizens against COVID-19, will conduct house-to-house…

2 women yield P204,000 shabu in Loon drug bust

A 21-year-old woman tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s anti-drug drive and her alleged cohort in the drug…

Two men hurt after motorcycle slams into pickup truck in Catigbian

Two men were severely injured after their motorcycle crashed then slammed into an incoming pickup truck along a provincial road…

Abapo hopes for ‘harmonious’ relationship with majority opposition

Administration-allied Provincial Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr. hopes for a “harmonious” relationship among members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) which…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply