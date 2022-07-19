287 gov’t officials, employees in Candijay undergo surprise drug test

Some 287 government officials and employees in Candijay underwent surprise drug testing on Monday as part of the new municipal administration’s drive against illegal drugs.

According to Candijay police chief Major Gerald Luna, the drug testing covered both the local government unit (LGU) and national government agencies.

First-term Mayor Thamar Olaivar, who sanctioned the activity, was also tested.  

“Initiative ni sa LGU for cleansing sa ranks nila ug hasta ang PNP ug ubang agencies,” said Luna.

The testing was conducted at the municipal gym after the LGU’s flag-raising ceremony.

It was were overseen by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency led by its provincial chief Ferdinand Kintanar.

Results for the mass testing have yet to be released.

According to Luna, those who will test positive will face administrative and criminal complaints.

Casual employees may also face dismissal from government service. (RT)

