Over 1,000 jobs up for grabs for Boholanos in Sandugo Job Fair

Over 1,000 job vacancies will be up for grabs for those seeking work during the Sandugo Job Fair 2022 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagibilaran City on Thursday next week.

The activity which is part of the month-long Sandugo Festival will be the first in-person job fair in Bohol since the pandemic started in 2022.

According to Bohol Employment and Placement Office (BEPO) chief Vilma Yorong, a large chunk of the job openings will be offered by the information technology and business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry.

“Mo lapas g’yud na og 1,000 kay kana palang sa Concentrix daan is 850,” said Yorong.

Local companies with hundreds of job openings are from various sectors including the hospitality, construction, retail and healthcare industries.

Meanwhile, overseas recruitment agencies are looking for nurses, caregivers, chefs, cashiers, waiters, HR manager, dental hygienist, dental technician, electrician, laborer, plumber, mason, archive clerk, florist and gardener, among others.

The job openings are in various countries including Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Qatar, and Jordan.

BEPO has already posted a partial list of job openings in their Facebook page, JobStart Bohol.

More vacancies are expected to be added in the forthcoming days.

However, Yorong said some international agencies backed out due to strict requirements for overseas work, but they have yet to determine how many will withdraw their participation.

“Naay uban na dili mo dayong tungod sa requirements sa POEA (Philippine Overseas Employment Administration)—naglisod sila,” said Yorong.

Earlier, Yorong said 20 local companies and 15 overseas employment agencies were expected to join the job fair. (R. Tutas)