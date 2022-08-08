DepEd Bohol to launch ‘Brigada Eskwela’ this week

August 8, 2022
DepEd Bohol to launch ‘Brigada Eskwela’ this week

The Department of Education (DepEd) will launch the “Brigada Eskwela” in Bohol on Wednesday ahead of the opening of face-to-face classes on August 22.

According to DepEd Bohol Schools Governance and Operations Division chief Danilo Gudelusao, the event’s kick-off ceremony will be held in Ubay.

The event will be carried out in line with the DepEd head office’s order to conduct Brigada Eskwela, a previously annual school cleanup drive, from August 1 to August 26.

“Manglimpyo unya mag-ayo ta sa mga guba na lingkuranan ug mga guba na purtahan, bintana, pamintal,” said Gudelusao.

The cleanup drive, which is themed “Tugon sa Hamon ng Ligtas na Balik-Aral,” will be participated by students’ parent.

Some civic organizations and other government agencies such as the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army have also volunteered to join the program.  

This will be the longest edition of the program considering that schools may need more cleaning and repairs due to their months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tag one week ra to sauna pero karon daghan man gud ta og mga atimanon, daghan pud ta og mga nanguba na skwelahan tungod sa Bagyong ‘Odette’ ug sa pandemic, mura’g nasagbutan ba,” he said.

Parents who will not be able to participate may donate cleaning materials instead. (A. Doydora)

