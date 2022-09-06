Aris urges Bohol cops to hone shooting skills

Governor Aris Aumentado expressed the need for a marksmanship training for some policemen in Bohol who he said needed improvement in their shooting skills.

Aumentado aired his observation during the awarding ceremony of the Provincial Director’s Cup 2022 which was held at the Bohol Provincial Police Office’s (BPPO) headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy, Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.

The first-term governor was the guest of honor during the first edition of the annual event.

“Ako gyud pong nakita na daghan pang pulis na kuwang pa gyud, og kinahanglan pa e-enhance ang ilang shooting skills,” said Aumentado in a brief speech during the ceremony.

“Sagad sa uban nangahagbong ang magazine. I don’t know kung unsay mahitabo kung naay actual na combat,” he added.

Aumentado, addressing BPPO director Col. Osmundo Salibo, said he will allocate funds for the proposed marksmanship training.

“Ato ning hatagan og pagtagad. Maghimo ta og kanunay og training sa atong kapulisan,” he said.

Aumentado noted the need for policemen to enhance their skills in the province’s drive against criminality and the illegal drug trade.

The chief executive said their skills training will help them in going after lawless elements.

“Sa inyong skills training, make it sure na e-dedicate ninyo anang mga tawhana kung mo sukol lang, dili lang sa target board,” he said.

The Provincial Director’s Cup was at the Miriam Sumaylo Firing Range in Barangay Biking, Dauis held from August 27 to 28.

It was participated by various police units and stations from across Bohol. (RT)