Sec. Tulfo to arrive in Bohol Thursday

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo is set to arrive in Bohol on Thursday in what will be his first visit to the province as a Cabinet member.

Venice Polancos, marketing officer of the DSWD 7’s Sustainable Livelihood Program, said Tulfo will stay in Bohol for two days for various activities to be spearheaded by the department.

Upon arrival, Tulfo will head straight to Pilar to lead the turnover of infrastructure projects under the KALAHI-CIDSS program in three barangays.

The secretary will then proceed to Carmen for distribution of payouts under the SLP and hold a media interview.

Recipients of the SLP payouts will include residents of Carmen, Candijay and Dagohoy.

On Friday, Tulfo will attend the graduation of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program in Tagbilaran City.

He is expected to fly back to Manila on the same day at noon. (AD)