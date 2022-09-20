P217k shabu seized from 22-year-old HVI in Cortes

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) seized on Monday night shabu worth over P217,000 from a 22-year-old man who has been tagged as a “high-value individual” in their anti-drug drive.

Alleged drug dealer Yusef Amigo, a resident of Balilihan town, was arrested by operatives of the BPPO’s Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Rosario, Cortes.

In a report, police said Amigo was spotted selling shabu in the said village prompting police to set up the operation.

Amigo then allegedly sold shabu worth P2,000 to an undercover cop during the staged transaction, leading to his immediate arrest.

According to authorities, they found eight packets of shabu in Amigo’s possession.

The seized drugs weighed 32 grams.

Amigo has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)