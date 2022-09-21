Pilar benefits from social dev’t projects

MANILA – The town of Pilar in Bohol is set to benefit from community development projects undertaken by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Thursday led the turnover ceremony of the community projects under the agency’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS).

These include classroom buildings in the villages of Estaca, Lundag and Catagdaan and a Covid-19 isolation facility in the village of Poblacion.

These buildings worth PHP7.5 million are a product of the community volunteer’s efforts to address the educational needs of students in these villages.

Meanwhile, the one-story isolation facility with amenities and medical tools and equipment is part of the DSWD’s Covid-19 response efforts.

While in Pilar town, the DSWD chief also led the distribution of cash assistance under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Shortly after the visit to Pilar, Tulfo headed to the town of Carmen to personally distribute cash assistance under the SLP to some 144 beneficiaries.

KALAHI-CIDSS is a program that uses a community-driven development strategy to ensure people-centered development by providing assistance, capacity-building, and implementation support to poverty-disadvantaged and disaster-affected municipalities.

Through the program, community members actively participate to identify and prioritize their community’s problems and allow them to design, implement, and manage solutions to their priority problems. (PNA)