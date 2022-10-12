Gen. Azurin to visit Bohol Thursday

Newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) director Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is set to visit Bohol on Thursday for the first time as the country’s top cop.

Lieutenant Col. Joseph Berondo, chief of the Community Affairs and Development Office of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, said Azurin will take a side trip to Bohol before heading to Cebu to for the turnover of command of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

According to Berondo, Azurin will lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the new police station of Carmen town.

“Siya [Azurin] mismo ang mag lead sa groundbreaking didto kuyog iyang command staff,” said Berondo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Carmen Police Station is expected to stand out from other standard municipal stations due to its unique design.

“Lahi iyang porma sa atong mga building na bag-o kay gipasibuan ang pagka tourism destination sa Carmen. Nindot kay mga bildo gyud ba, daghang glass features,” Berondo said.

Azurin will then be flown to Cebu where he will be the guest of honor during the turnover of command of the PRO 7.

Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega who has served as the highest ranking police official in Central Visayas since September last year is set to step down from office due to mandatory retirement.

The PNP has yet to name his replacement.

In early August, Azurin assumed his post as director of the 226,000-strong PNP after he was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azurin will serve until April 24, 2023, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

ADVERTISEMENT

A graduate of Philippine Military Academy (‘Makatao’ Class of 1989), Azurin was previously the commander of the Northern Luzon Police Area composed of the regions of Ilocos. (rt)