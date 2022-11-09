Chatto pays tribute to HS mentor

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Cong. Edgar Chatto recalls the strong influence Mrs. Remedios Uy-Cardino, his high school adviser at Holy Name University (HNU), has had in his life.

Speaking on behalf of Class ‘77, Chatto said Cardino was one who inspired and taught students to strive to become the best of themselves in all ways.

“Ma’am Babie belongs in that special category. She was our beloved high school class adviser, very much like a mother to us yet imposes strong discipline in our academic work,” he said.

Chatto also expressed how privileged their batch had been having Cardino as a mentor and hearing how proud she had been of their batch.

Cardino was a constant in Chatto’s inauguration ceremonies and State of the Province Address (SOPA) events when the latter was then governor and a figure in batch ‘77 reunions.

In “Lawig sa Pagdumala”, a book that chronicled Chatto’s governance journey as governor, Cardino had described Chatto as being a good listener, follower, and a leader; his inclination for public service taking shape in Chatto’s initiative to organize students and Science teachers. Cardino had also been his Physics instructor then.

Chatto said he and his batchmates had been extremely blessed to have had Cardino’s love, care and friendship. He recalled concern and comfort received from Cardino whenever he was subjected to political attacks.

Cardino passed away last Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was High School Principal Emeritus at HNU, her teaching there started in school year 1974-1975.