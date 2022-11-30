Tagbilaran opens Christmas lights display at City Hall

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) formally opened its Christmas lights display dubbed “Pasko sa Tagbilaran” on Monday, continuing the city’s tradition of decking the City Hall grounds for the public in time for the holiday season.

Mayor Jane Yap and Vice Mayor Adam Jala led the ceremonial opening of the Christmas lights which was themed “Pasko sa Tagbilaran, Halad sa Batang Balaan.”

Also present during the ceremony was Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, Rep. Edgar Chatto, Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte and other provincial and city officials.

The lighting-up ceremony was open for the public to witness.

According to Yap, the Christmas lights display symbolizes the city’s thanksgiving for having overcome various challenges in the past years including the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said it also manifests the city’s hope going into the future as it continues its efforts to recover from the health crisis which left the city and the rest of the province in economic turmoil.

“After coming and recovering from the pandemic, Christmas 2022 takes on a more significant meaning for all of us. That is why the city government of Tagbilaran is offering the one and only Balaang Batang Hesus as a way of paying homage to the birth of Jesus,” said Yap.

“All these beautiful decorations are part of our thanksgiving to him for all the blessings we have received this year 2022,” she added.

The City Hall grounds is decked with various Christmas decorations including some ornaments made by detainees at the Bohol District Jail.

The city’s Christmas display also features a nightly operation of a musical fountain.

Due to the pandemic, the city limited its lights display in the previous years.

It was also closed to the public during the height of the outbreak as part of movement restrictions enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19. (RT)