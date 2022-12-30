75 fire-hit families in Tagbilaran get P10,000 each from Capitol

Some 75 families displaced by the fire which struck a seaside shanty area in Tagbilaran City received P10,000 each from the Provincial Government of Bohol.

Governor Aris Aumentado on Thursday personally handed over the cash aid to the representatives of the affected families at the Poblacion II covered court which is being used as evacuation center.

According to Aumentado, the amount may be used for purchasing materials to repair their houses but it would ultimately be up to the recipients how to spend the cash assistance.

“Depende na sa tagtungod na nakadawat pero atong mensahe e-palit na og materials para maka tukod sila hinay-hinay sa ilang panimalay perdo di man ta makabuot pud kung unsa gyud ang mas priority nila karon so atong lang silang gihatagan og leeway,” said Aumentado.

The cash aid from the Capitol was coursed through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

Aumentado who was celebrating his 45th birthday was accompanied by his wife second district Rep. Vanessa Aumentado and other local officials.

They also handed over relief goods to the fire victims.

The said relief goods were supposedly allocated for victims of the earthquake which jolted Abra earlier this year but these were not turned over due to issues on logistics.

“Ang atong mga relief goods na supposedly e-donate sa mga apektado niadtong linog sa Abra, diin matud sa atong PDRRMO chief na si Anthony Damalerio naglisod gyud og unsaon pagpadala sa maong items, so since dugay na tong maong linog, ni suggest siya na ato nalang e-turn over diri,” said Aumentado.

The relief goods included 12 sacks of rice, assorted relief goods, clothes and other food items. (A. Doydora)

