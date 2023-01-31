Free-diving world champ visits Bohol, holds masterclass

NOTE: This press release was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The province of Bohol is well-known as one of the favorite destinations for tourists, especially because of the beautiful beaches and crystal-clear seas of the province.

One of those enchanted by Bohol is Georgio Mariotti, founder of Blue Freedom Apnea and a free-diving instructor. His non-profit free-diving club not only gives Free-Diving Seminars but also advocates for the conservation of marine animals and taking good care of the environment, especially the seas.

Mariotti is also married to Debora Celedio Mariotti, a Boholana, who was crowned “Aqua Queen 2023” in the town of Panglao in the first underwater pageant in the Philippines. Ms. Mariotti is also the first Boholana free-diving instructor at the age of 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariotti’s club held a three-day “Free-Diving Master Class” from January 27 to 29 at the Panglao Chocolate Hills resort in Bohol. This masterclass was for more free divers to learn the sport and help in environmental conservation.

Notably, world record-holder and champion in free diving, William Trubridge from New Zealand, was the instructor of the master class. Trubridge is also recognized as the “Deepest-Diving Human in the world” because of his diving feat of 102 meters without diving fins, holding his breath for eight minutes. As the free-diving World Champion, Trubridge said that Bohol is perfect for this water sport.

Twenty-five participants took the seminar, 10 of whom are Filipinos, 15 were from Hongkong, Japan, Italy and other foreign nationalities.

Governor Aris Aumentado personally met with Giorgio Mariotti, an Italian, to discuss plans for a free-diving festival and other activities that will promote responsible tourism in Bohol. Governor Aumentado underscored that Bohol is very open to tourists who want to visit beautiful tourist destinations in the province.

The Governor informed Josephine Cabarros of the Bohol Tourism Office (BTO) about the festival for the BTO to support Mariotti’s initiative to revive responsible tourism in Bohol. The plan to hold a Free-Diving Festival in October 2023 is one of the ways to promote Bohol’s beautiful beaches and clean seas. (PiMO/AT)

NOTE: This press release was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.