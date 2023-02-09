Bohol’s 1st female freediving instructor offers lessons

Bohol’s 1st female freediving instructor offers lessons

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Debora Celedio Mariotti, from Dauis town, is the first female freediving instructor in Bohol and the youngest female freediving instructor in the Philippines.

Debora’s freediving journey started way back in 2019.  She was still afraid of water after being traumatized by almost drowning when she was a kid. 

At that time Giorgio her husband who is a freediver with 23 years of experience brought her on their first date for a dive, And she run away after panicking in the open sea.

But, after a long journey of training and competing, Debora is now, an internationally recognized freediving instructor under AIDA international which is the oldest and biggest freediving organization in the world established in 1992.

Because of what she had achieved, she is now inviting those interested to take a lesson with her.

Don’t hesitate to contact her on her Facebook account`Debora Cededio Mariotti or at her school Page ” Blue Freedom Apnea”

Also, you can call her at 09503390091,09955317185  or email her at bluefreedomapnea@gmail.com for collaboration or if you wish to become her next assistant/trainee.

