10 Bohol construction workers get P57K settlement thru SEnA

Topic |  
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

10 Bohol construction workers get P57K settlement thru SEnA

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

CEBU CITY – Ten construction workers from Bohol province were granted more than P57,000 in unpaid 13th-month pay following a dispute settlement with their employer through the government’s Single-Entry Approach program (SEnA).

Following the settlement, Lilia Estillore, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 7 Officer-in-Charge, believes the public is now aware of the benefits of SEnA, an inexpensive, speedy, and non-litigious way of settling labor disputes.

“The DOLE continues to encourage workers to maximize SEnA before formally filing a labor case. The number of cases lodged before DOLE and other offices offering SEnA services has significantly reduced,” Estillore said.

Estillore said the latest settlement came from Bohol where the 10 workers received their unpaid 13th-month pay, totaling PHP57,274, through the SEnA conferences.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Maria Eloida Cantona, Bohol field office’s chief labor and employment officer, said the settlement came after the workers filed a request for assistance before her officer against their employer, a construction firm.

“It took three conciliation-mediation conferences for both parties to reach an amicable settlement,” she said.

The labor agency’s field office in Bohol, she said, has handled different workplace disputes that are either filed by the employer or the workers themselves. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

OWWA chief Arnel Ignacio says probe on missing Boholano seaman underway

Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnel Ignacio assured the family of the Boholano seafarer who went missing while onboard…

Vice Governors to visit Bohol for 3-day nat’l assembly

Around 80 vice governors from across the country will be arriving in Bohol on Thursday for a three-day assembly. The…

88 passengers, 55 crew rescued after RoRo vessel runs aground near Bohol

After almost 10 hours of being stranded at sea, a total of 88 passengers and 55 crew members early on…

Truck carrying pre-fab bridge falls on its side, blocks Cortes highway

A national highway in Cortes town was unpassable for almost four hours on Tuesday night after a trailer truck transporting…

Bohol PUV groups express concern over June 30 deadline for jeepneys, multicabs

Stakeholders in the public transport sector have expressed concern over the deadline set for operators of traditional jeepneys and multicabs…

Tutor: more consultations needed for Bohol’s redistricting to push through

More expansive sectoral consultations need to be conducted first before the mulled reapportionment of Bohol into five legislative districts can…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply