Tagbilaran launches Saulog 2023

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Mayor Jane Yap formally opened the Saulog Tagbilaran 2023 during activities held at the Tagbilaran City Friendship Park last Thursday, commemorating the 458th Blood Compact Anniversary.

“I am also delighted to usher everyone to Saulog Tagbilaran 2023 which promises to be bigger and better than ever before as we are celebrating its 10th year anniversary. Saulog Tagbilaran is an opportunity for us to showcase our traditions, our music, our food, and our art, and to share them with the world,” Mayor Yap said.

Mayor Yap led the wreath laying and floral dedication ceremonies for the 458th Blood Compact Anniversary with Dept. of Tourism (DOT) Asst. Secretary Christopher Morales, Vice Mayor Adam Jala, Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy, Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado represented by Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte, Cong. Edgar Chatto, and Vice Gov. Dionisio Victor Balite represented by DJ Balite and former mayor John Geesnell Yap II.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presentation of the Lungsoranon Performing Arts Ensemble followed with its reenactment of the Blood Compact between Rajah Sikatuna and Miguel Lopez de Legazpi featuring the Saulog jingle.

Before the official opening, Bishop Uy officiated a Holy Mass at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, attended by all the department heads and employees of the City Government of Tagbilaran and students of Tagbilaran City College.

This year’s Saulog Tagbilaran 2023 is packed with activities and significant events including Mutya sa Tagbilaran on April 22, 2023, Saulog Festival King and Queen on April 26, 2023, Saulog Street Dancing Competition and Parade on April 30, 2023, and the Maoy sa Mayo Saulog Concert on May 1, 2023.

The celebration will also highlight the following activities: Saulog Tennis Tournament on March 11 – April 16, 2023 at the CPG Sports Complex Tennis Court; Bohol Loop 2023 on March 17 – 19, 2023 at the Old Airport; Saulog Dragon Boat Race on March 18, 2023, at the K of C Promenade; Saulog Football Festival on March 25 – 26, 2023 at the CPG Sports Complex; and Saulog Table Tennis on March 31 – April 2, 2023.

Additional events are the Saulog Rapid Chess Tournament on April 1 – 2, 2023 at the Island City Mall; Saulog Visual Arts Exhibit on April 10 – 14, 2023 at the BQ Mall Atrium; Saulog Football Festival on April 10 – 14, 2023 at the CPG Sports Complex; Victory Band: Praise and Worship Night on April 14, 2023, at Island City Mall; Saulog Airgun Competition on April 15, 2023, at Camp Bernido Shooting Range; Saulog Inklaban Tattoo Competition on April 15, 2023, at the Island City Mall; Aquamania-Saulog Aquascaping Exhibit on April 16 – 22, 2023 at the Island City Mall; Saulog Airsoft Competition on April 16, 2023, at Bool Covered Court; Saulog Singing Idol on April 21, 2023, at the City Hall compound; Music Festival on April 21-30, 2023 at Tagbilaran City Old Airport; Basstrip Music Fest on April 22, 2023, at Galleria Luisa Mall Bay Parking; and Saulog Volleyball Open Tournament on April 22-23, 2023 at UB/Saulog Gymnasium.

The Himug Huni Interschool Songwriting Competition at the Bohol Cultural Center, Saulog Badminton at Galleria Luisa, Saulog Got Talent at the City Hall compound and Saulog Motorshow at the Island City Mall will all be held on April 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

To cap the month of April are the following Saulog activities: Saulog Fashion Show on April 24, 2023, at the Bohol Cultural Center; Saulog Dance Expo on April 24, 2023, at the City Hall compound; Abag Concert on April 25, 2023, at the Bohol Cultural Center; Dagohoy Masonic Lodge No. 84 Centennial Night on April 25, 2023, at the City Hall compound; Saulog Arnis Tournament on April 27-29, 2023 at the BQ Mall; Seafront SEPO Night on April 28, 2023, at the City Hall compound; DUEKSAM Night and Saulog Motocross Race 2023 on April 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 30, 2023 activities are the Saulog TagbilaRun (Colorun), Amity Saulog Street Party, and TNT Night at the CPG Sports Complex.

Saulog Tagbilaran celebration continues with the Versatilis-the Star Talent Show and Music Festival on May 5, 2023, at the City Hall compound and Tagbilaran Video Highlight Competition on May 8, 2023at the Island City Mall.

The Saulog Swimfest at the Victoriano B. Tirol Jr. Aquatic Center and Sports Complex; Saulog BMX Flatland Showdown at the Gallares Compound; Saulog Ultimate Frisbee League at the CPG Sports Complex; and Saulog Dart Competition at the Gallares Compound will be on May 20-21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular Saulog activities such as the Tagbo saTagbi/Kumbira sa Tagbilaran (Food Fair) and Saulog Nightly Activities on April 15-May 7, 2023; and the Saulog Fluvial Parade on April 29, 2023 are going to be staged as well.

The City Government of Tagb. is grateful to Saulog Tagbilaran 2023 Co-Presentors: Provincial Government of BOHOL, Alturas Group of Companies, Bohol Tropics, TNT, Copier Source and Globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Platinum Sponsors are Atlantic Erectors, C&E Adaptive Learning Solutions, Gail Construction and Supply, LABB Construction, Lite Shipping Corporation, Nodal Electric Trade and Services and San Miguel Beer.

The Diamond Sponsors are: Amiraland Development Corporation, Bohol JL Distribution System, Inc., Bohol Quality, ConEquip Philippines, Inc., Development Bank of the Philippines, First Consolidated Bank, Gaprotec Security Inc., Land Bank of the Philippines, Samsung, T3CK Group and Val Anthony Construction.

Special thanks go to Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, Congressman Edgar Chatto, Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite, Board Members Venzencio Arcamo, Lucille Lagunay, Aldner Damalerio, Romulo Cepedoza, Gloria Gementiza and Christian Victor Bolos III.

The Saulog Tagbilaran 2023 media partners are Bohol Chronicle, Bohol Tribune, CDN Digital, DYRD, DYTR, Kiss 102.3 FM, 91.1 Balita FM.

The Saulog Executive Committee is also thankful to the following for installing the St. Joseph altars in different parts of the City and at the Panglao International Airport: A.H. Shopper’s Mart, Inc., Atlantic Erectors Engineering and Construction, Du Ek Sam, Inc., Gail Construction and Supply, LABB Construction and RC Lucky Graphics.