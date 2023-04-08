Freediving icon Florian Dagoury to visit Bohol in June

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Panglao, Bohol – Florian Dagoury, a true titan in the world of freediving and the world’s second-ranked static apnea athlete, will be hosting an exclusive workshop during Blue Freedom Week from June 20th to 25th in Panglao, Bohol. This unparalleled opportunity provides freediving enthusiasts the chance to train with a legend who has revolutionized the sport and is set to energize local tourism, drawing freediving enthusiasts from around the world and fostering a positive impact on the region.

Florian Dagoury is not just a record-breaking athlete; he’s a pioneering force in the freediving community. With a jaw-dropping static apnea breath-hold of 10 minutes and 30 seconds (judged by AIDA in 2021), Dagoury continually pushes the boundaries of human potential. Over the past decade, he has trained more than 7,000 students and 300 instructors, sharing his passion for the sport and shaping the next generation of freediving champions.

Throughout the week-long Blue Freedom event, participants will benefit from intensive training sessions with Dagoury, exploring his groundbreaking approach to static apnea. Delving into the mental and physical preparation essential for achieving remarkable results, attendees will gain valuable insights into the techniques and mindset that have driven Dagoury’s success in the freediving world.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the founder of The Static Platform, Dagoury has revolutionized the way freedivers train by emphasizing the mastery of breath control and understanding the body’s response to static apnea. At Blue Freedom Week, attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from Dagoury, absorbing his knowledge and expertise to elevate their own freediving performance and unlock their full potential in the sport.

Blue Freedom Week, an event that is aimed to happen every month by next year will draws freedivers from around the globe, is expected to be more spectacular than ever this coming June, with the exclusive workshop from Florian Dagoury as its centerpiece.

With limited spots available for this exclusive event, freediving enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their place as soon as possible. Bookings can be made through the Blue Freedom Apnea website, where detailed information about the event, accommodations, and pricing can also be found.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with one of the world’s greatest freedivers and experience the positive impact of Dagoury’s visit to Panglao, Bohol at Blue Freedom Week!

Contact them to learn more!

Send a message to @blue freedom apnea on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Or visit the website:

ADVERTISEMENT

Www.bluefreedomapnea.com