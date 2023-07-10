Sharon Cuneta enjoys family time in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta took some time off as she bonded with her family in the various scenic spots in the province the other weekend.

Cuneta shared some of her experiences touring around the province, which is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country.

According to the Megastar, she had a short vacation with her husband Kiko Pangilinan and their three children.

“A short family holiday before and after each of our busy days. Um-escape sandali! Had a blast! Thank You Jesus for family time this,” she wrote in the caption.

Based on the posts, it was their first time to see Philippine tarsiers up close before spending their lunch cruising the Loboc River.

Cuneta was also proud to visit the Chocolate Hills.

The family made sure to enjoy the beach – another pride of Bohol – but the actress made sure to cover most of her skin to avoid getting sunburn.

“Di puede magpaitim magagalit si Direk pag nasira ang continuity ng movie namin,” she jokingly said.

Cuneta is currently filming the movie “A Mother and Son’s Story”, which is a possible entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this December. At the helm is director Nuel Naval from a script by Mel Mendoza del Rosario.