Tagbilaran’s Kyra Hopkins is Miss Bohol 2023

Tagbilaran’s Kyra Rei D. Hopkins was crowned Miss Bohol 2023 as the pageant came to a close after besting 19 other candidates to the delight of her home city, which recorded a third consecutive victory.

Prior to the three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city’s candidates Celina Villoceno and Raclaire Stephan Trigo were hailed Ms. Bohol 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The 20-year-old Hopkins, who was Ms. Tagbilaran 1st RU in 2022, is a 2nd year B.S in Aerospace Engineering student at Indiana Aerospace University. It was her answer to the final question that sealed her fate as the quintessential Boholana.

She was crowned last night, July 15, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium by Gov. Aris Aumentado, Vice Gov. Victor Balite and the pageant’s honorary chair, Rep. Vanessa Aumentado.

Hopkins also garnered the Best in Interview, Best in Gown and Darling of the Press awards. Coming close was Inabanga’s Apple Mae Añoma as 1st RU who declared that it is purpose that defines the essence of beauty and beyond. Trinidad’s Rose Jane Israel who came 2nd RU also coveted the Best in Opening Number and Smart Texters’ Choice awards. Sheila Marie Fraser from Panglao was 3rd RU while Lila’s Trishia Marie Libres won the Best in Swimsuit and was 4th runner up.An innovation this year is the advocacy speech round for the Top Ten Semifinalists.

Aside from winning cash prizes, the LGUs of the top winners also receive seed money for their advocacy projects.

The province’s most prestigious beauty competition has evolved from a mere display of pulchritude, poise and personality into a platform for the girls to raise awareness for the causes and advocacies that they support such as education, environment, women empowerment, small to medium enterprises.

When she assumed the Chairmanship of Miss Bohol 2023, Cong. Vanessa Aumentado’s Miss Bohol journey has gone full circle. From candidate of Duero to titleholder by destiny and finally as chairman. Miss Bohol also paid tribute to the past title holders with the presence of 1986 Miss Bohol City Councilor Genma Inting, 1988 Beth Anana, 2000 Melanie Wallace, 2001 Cong. Vanessa Aumentado, 2002 Twinkle Besas- Lim, 2008 Joymarie Maglajos, 2011 Dr. Farrah Faye Mian, 2014 Queenie Fullante and 2018 Raclaire Trigo. The nostalgic parade is a prelude to the Centennial Anniversary of Miss Bohol in 2026.

Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2010 Miss Venus Raj led the pageant hosts that included Miss Bohol 2014 Queennie Fillante and OJ Cimafranca.