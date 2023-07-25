Sandugo street-dancing competition resumes after 3-year hiatus

The annual street-dancing competition, one of the main highlights of the month-long Sandugo Festival, will resume this month after a three-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Emerson Pinos, chief of the provincial government’s Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD), the dance competition will start at the Plaza Rizal in Tagbilaran City at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be participated by 10 contingents representing Tagbilaran City and the municipalities of Pilar, Loay, Carmen, Talibon, Calape, Getafe, Buenavista, Tubigon, and Guindulman.

“Dihay toy intent ang uban na mo participate but wala maapil sa ilang budget and dili pud kaya nila kay mangita pa pud sila og mga talents pero next year ni promise sila na ilang pangandaman,” said Pinos.

According to Pinos, the participants are allowed to either perform an interpretation of the Sandugo or do a Kuradang-based dance.

Kuradang is a Visayan dance practiced in Bohol, and other parts of the region.

“This is intended to promote pride in respect to the importance of heritage, history, culture, tradition and artistic background of each municipality,” said Pinos.

The CCAD has strictly implemented a rule which only allows the participation of Boholano dancers and artistic staff such as choreographers, trainers, designers and technical directors.

However, contingents are allowed to hire non-Bohol residents to play musical instruments due to the limited number of instrumentalists in the province.

Pinos added the champion will be awarded P500,000 and a trophy, while the first and second runners-up will get P300,000 and P150,000, respectively.

The cash prizes for the champion and first runner-up have been increased from 300,000 and 250,000, respectively, in 2019.

Special recognition for best in street-dancing, best in musicality, and best in costume will also be awarded. (AD)