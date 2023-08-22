Boholana passes board for interior designers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.
A Boholana passed the licensure examination for interior designers given by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) last July 4-6, 2023 in Manila.
The passer is Rowena Bea Cheong of this city.
She graduated BS Interior Design at the De La Salle-College of St, Benilde.
Only 45% passed the board with 202 passers, out of 443 takers.
The licensed interior designer is the daughter of Rufo and Remedios Cheong, of this city.