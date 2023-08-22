Nissan relaunches in Bohol; top honchos arrive

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Nissan top honchos led by Nissan-Philippines President Juan Manuel Hoyos breezed into town last Wednesday to grace the re-launching of Nissan Bohol at its newly refurbished Tagbilaran display center.

Prior the re-launching of Nissan Bohol, the top dealers in the entire country converged at Henann Resort in Panglao to assess their achievements and accomplishments as one of the country’s car distributors.

Hosting the twin event as Nissan Cebu Distributors, Inc. which recently bagged the Nissan Global Award, an international award which was never won by any Asian distributor. This time, the Cebu-based distributor grabbed the prestigious international award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Yap, CEO and President and Julie Tio, General Manager of Nissan Cebu personally welcomed Pres. Hoyos and the other dealers in the country who witnessed the re-launching of Nissan Bohol last Friday.

The Nissan Phils. president expressed admiration for the group of CEO Yap for delivering such an exemplary performance in all aspects after being adjudged winner of the Nissan Global Award.

He likewise assured the Boholanos of the service trademark of Nissan in attending to their thousands of satisfied Nissan vehicle owners nationwide.

Pres. Hoyos confirmed that the first electric car in the country cis Nissan Kicks which is starting to sell like real hotcakes. comes from Nissan

CEO Yap thanked the entire crew of Nissan Bohol for their sterling performance.

For her part, GM Tio said the re-launching of Nissan Bohol was a fitting tribute to the Boholanos who continue to support and patronize Nissan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nissan Bohol Branch Head Rupert Castrodes assured the Boholanos of their efficient after-sales service which can stand out as one, if not, the best for customers’ satisfaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boholanos deserved to be thanked for their valuable support in the remarkable sales of Nissan Urvan, especially in the tourism industry. Aside from Urvan, heavily patronized are SUV Navarra 4X and Almera for the sedan cars, Castrodes said.

MAYOR ASSURES BUSINESS FRIENDLY

Investors and businessmen who will decide to open their businesses in the city will never regret the full support of the city government, assured Mayor Jane Yap in front of the visiting Nissan officials and guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her administration will continue to uphold its identity as a “business friendly” after bagging the award as the country’s most business-friendly city as adjudged by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)

Mayor Yap was joined by Vice Gov. Dionisio Balite who was represented by his son Dionisio Joseph “BJ” during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.